Nigerian gospel minister Mercy Chinwo has made headlines following her recent successful worship concert

The singer shared a video of the mammoth crowd that gathered for her Tanzania show, tagged Twenzetu Kwa Yesu 2025

The video of the spirit-filled night has gone viral, flooding the media as fans and observers share their thoughts on the singer’s growing impact and career

It was an incredible sight as both young and old Christians gathered in the presence of God for a worship concert headlined by Mercy Chinwo.

The Nigerian gospel singer led the Twenzetu Kwa Yesu 2025 concert in Tanzania—a night of powerful praise and worship that drew over 50,000 attendees.

Mercy Chinwo draws over 50,000 worshippers at the "Twenzetu Kwa Yesu 2025" concert. Credit: @mercychinwo

Chinwo thrilled the crowd with energetic performances of her hit songs Excess Love and My Lover, with videos capturing the electric atmosphere and enthusiastic worshippers.

The event highlighted Mercy Chinwo’s immense popularity and the deep faith of her Tanzanian audience, despite her recent controversies with online critic VeryDarkMan.

Expressing gratitude, the singer took to social media to thank God and all those who honoured her with their presence.

Chinwo took to IG and wrote:

"All glory to Jesus! 🙌🙌Over 50,000 youths gathered to raise the banner of Jesus here in Tanzania 🇹🇿 at Twen’Zetu Kwa Yesu 🔥 vibing to our sound "My Lover" was absolutely surreal 😮😮💃💃The joy, the energy, the love, and the glory of God were truly palpable in the arena. I’m deeply grateful to witness this great revival. Thank You, Jesus! 🙏."

How fans reacted to Mercy Chinwo's Tanzanian concert

@splendstar said:

"I can’t believe we have some grown adults who actually thought this lady career and grace will dim …. When God no be your family member."

@faithway10 said:

"Perform , act and collect your money minister."

Fans celebrate Mercy Chinwo following her Tanzanian concert crowds. Credit: @mercychinwo

@the_incredible_sommy said:

"Jesus be praised...when are you coming to Nigeria 🙈."

@stephaniecutiex said:

"My sweet sweet woman 💙💙💙🫂🫂You’re truly loved💙."

@dr_pharouk said:

"Like it or not, Mercy Chinwo is the biggest female musician in Nigeria - both in gospel and afrobeats combined. Even Tems or Ayra Starr couldn’t pull this kind of crowd in an open space. Never….. THIS IS GRACE."

@rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"God is too sweet. I love how important he is to me and i love how God loves me unconditionally, i find joy to see crowd worship my father lik this🙌."

@kingmaga4oxide said:

"She’s one of the Best Gospel singer in Nigeria..I love all her worship Songs💯 God bless her and keep her for us Amen🙏❤️."

@blessing_dod said:

"One lessons have learn in life is stop hating on people, ur hate won't stop God blessing those people."

VDM to storm Mercy Chinwo's event in London

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan did not let Mercy Chinwo off the hook easily regarding the N1.1bn lawsuit she filed against him.

A new video shared by the activist suggested his plan to attend the gospel artist's upcoming London show.

VDM made snide comments about the show and eventually said that he will be coming in full force.

