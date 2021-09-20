Akeredolu has revealed that any attempt to amend the constitution over VAT collection will fail woefully

According to the Ondo state government, it was unconstitutional for the federal government to be sharing VAT

The FIRS and some state governments are currently embroiled in a legal tussle over VAT collection

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says the move by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to amend the constitution by including value-added tax (VAT) in the exclusive list will fail.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, he said it was unconstitutional for the federal government to be sharing VAT.

Governor Akeredolu says move by the federal government to amend the VAT laws is dead on arrival. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

The FIRS and some state governments are currently embroiled in a legal tussle over VAT collection. Rivers and Lagos state governments had enacted laws and called for decentralisation of collection, while some states want a centralised collection.

While the Lagos state government is seeking to join Rivers in the suit, the matter is currently pending at the supreme court.

Last week, the court of appeal directed states to maintain status quo on VAT collection pending the determination of an appeal filed by the FIRS.

Akeredolu, who also doubles as chairman of the southern governors’ forum, argued that VAT is under the purview of states.

According to him, the law does not give power to the FG to collect VAT and share it with the states.

“The issue of VAT, looking at the constitution, is under the purview of the states. Southern governors have taken a decision to pursue fiscal federalism. I am a lawyer. This is not a tax that is under the purview of the federal government,” Akeredolu said.

“The attempt by the FIRS and others who are clamouring for amendment is a confirmation that it does not give them the power. So, they are seeking an amendment to the constitution.

“If by the grace of God, all of us, including the south and a few states in the north, can all agree, that amendment will be dead on arrival. There is nowhere in the southern house of assemblies that it will be approved. Why seek an amendment to the constitution when the provisions are so clear?”

