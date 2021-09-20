For Salihu Moh Lukman, the director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode into the party is incomplete until he meets some conditions.

Lukman said the former minister of aviation will not be fully accepted into the ruling party unless he meets the requirements, The Sun reports.

The PGF DG said that one major hurdle of recruiting high-profile political party members like Fani-Kayode is the issue of trying to make them accountable.

The PGF DG said FFK must henceforth show respect for party chieftains and constitution

He stated:

"How can the party ensure that newly recruited high-profile members moderate themselves such that it is the party that control them and not the other way round?

“While it is easy to control people that are already constraint by legal provisions on account of statutory responsibilities such as governors and legislators, individuals like Fani-Kayode, who are only responsible to themselves, would be difficult to manage.

“A reformed Fani-Kayode should be an accountable personality, both to the party and to Nigerians. On no account should Fani-Kayode ever imagine that he has come to APC to conduct himself uncontrollably."

Conditions Fani-Kayode must meet

To avoid rancour and infighting that might ensue from envisaged power-play, Lukman listed some conditions the new decampee must satisfy to ensure his full reception by, and continued stay in the party.

Accountability to party leaders, organs, and Nigerians Decorum and comportment (he must never act uncontrollably at any time) Strict adherence to the provisions of the party constitution and its manifesto Possession of copies of the APC constitution and manifesto Cooperation with party members especially in relation to addressing national issues Commitment to a united Nigeria Demonstration of respect for all Nigerians irrespective of differences Demonstration of tolerance and respect for opinions of leaders and members of the party Respect in expressing disagreement Avoidance of promotion of divisive campaigns Possession of a photo gallery with images of him uniting with Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders in his home state, Osun Registration with the APC from his ward.

APC governor tackles Fani-Kayode over defection claims

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state had accused Fani-Kayode of lying after claiming he was instrumental in the former's defection to the APC.

Umahi on Friday, September 17, said Fani-Kayode played no role in his movement to the APC, and so he must withdraw the “insulting” statement.

The Ebonyi state governor said he moved to the APC to bridge the gap between the people of the southeast and the federal government.

