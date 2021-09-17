Governor Umahi has debunked Fani-Kayode's claim that he facilitated the Ebonyi governor's defection to the APC

Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, had claimed he played a key role in the recent defections of three PDP governors to the APC

However, Governor Umahi said the minister's claim is false and insulting and asked him to withdraw it

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has accused Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, of lying after claiming he was not instrumental in the former's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister, on rejoining the APC on Thursday, September 16, claimed that he was instrumental in the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the APC.

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, says Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, played no role in his defection to the APC. Photo credits: Femi Fani-Kayode, Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

He listed Umahi of Ebonyi state; Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the governors he helped facilitate their defection to the APC.

However, Governor Umahi, appearing as a guest on Channels TV on Friday, September 17, said Fani-Kayode played no role in his movement to the APC, and so he must withdraw the “insulting” statement.

The Ebonyi state governor said he moved to the APC to bridge the gap between the people of the southeast and the federal government.

Umahi also said though he is still a good friend of Fani-Kayode, he is certain that the former minister never played a role in the defection of any governor, including himself to the ruling party, The Cable reported.

His words:

“I think he needs to withdraw that statement, he’s my good friend but it was an insult to my person and the other governors.

“The man did not know when I moved but he incidentally visited me and he said he’s coming to join me with the other governors to declare. How would someone in the PDP be instrumental in my moving. A whole governor of a state, not even a small governor, an experienced one.

“He has to withdraw his statement. He was never part of any discussion of my movement. I moved southeast to the centre of administration. I moved to close the gap between the centre and southeast, which our forefathers like Nnamdi Azikwe fought for."

Reactions trail Umahi's response

Some Nigerians on social media are reacting to Governor Umahi's denial of Fani-Kayode's claim.

Robert Eze commented on Facebook:

"That's a political comedy, at least, it's making us to forget the fact that naira is surmasulting against dollars."

Sinyene Akpan said:

"We must exercise patience, we will see acrobatic Dancers and dramatic performances during this season of electioneering campaign. They will abuse themselves openly all for the sake of power."

Olufunsho Mobayo said:

"Season film start now,,,you will all see the end of APC soon.."

Fani-Kayode names 3 PDP governors who may soon Defect to APC

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has also claimed that more governors from the opposition will soon defect to the ruling party.

The former minister hinted at the possibility of the governors of Bauchi, Enugu and Oyo states leaving the PDP.

He made the declaration after he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

