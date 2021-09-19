Things are taking shape politically in the PDP as the party prepares for its national convention scheduled for October

Three camps have reportedly emerged within the party as the battle for who takes control of the PDP machinery begins

While a serving governor and a former vice president belong to one camp, they have to slug it out with other interests within the party

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay newspaper indicates that a battle for the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the offing.

According to the report, the battle is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state governor, Rotimi Makinde teaming up, Rivers state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on one side, and former governors and ex-ministers on another side.

The report noted that before the alliance between Makinde and Wike collapsed, the two governors were backing the former governor of Osun state, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (rtd) as the next national chairman of the party.

Wike is said to have now thrown his weight behind the deputy vice-chairman of the party in the south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, while Atiku and Makinde are behind the chairmanship aspiration of the former governorship candidate of the party in Ondo state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

On the other hand, former governors and ex-ministers in the PDP have thrown their weight behind Oyinlola, ahead of the party's national convention scheduled for Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31.

A source quoted in the report said Wike withdrew his support for Oyinlola because he would not want a national chairman who will be:

“taking instructions from Ota (referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo) and Minna (referring to former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

PDP governors slam Umahi

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of PDP have accused their Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi of acting as a mole when he was in the party.

According to them, Umahi sabotaged the party during the 2019 general elections as one of its major leaders in the southeast zone.

The state leaders in a statement alleged that the Ebonyi governor worked for the APC to deliver 25 percent to the ruling party.

PDP insists Jonathan will not defect to APC

In a related development, the PDP has declared that former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is not contemplating joining the APC to run on its platform as a presidential candidate in 2023.

The acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, said the ex-president has assured them that he would not dump the PDP.

He said speculations about Jonathan going to APC were laid to rest during a meeting he and others had with the former president.

