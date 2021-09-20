Nollywood’s Destiny Etiko is the latest car owner in town as she recently added a new automobile to her garage

The news of the car purchase was shared on social media by a close friend of the Nollywood diva

Fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry have congratulated the actress who only just bought a new house weeks ago

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko seems to be on a mission to keep acquiring landed and automobile property.

Just weeks after spending millions on a mansion, the actress has now added a new Lexus SUV to her garage.

Destiny Etiko splashes millions on new Lexus whip weeks after buying house. Photo: @sharonfrancis01

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram with the news of the new whip, a close friend of the actress identified as Oluchi Nnameka congratulated the new car owner.

Oluchi also flooded her page with photos of Destiny posing with her new car.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the post below:

Shortly after sharing the news, Destiny responded to her friend in the comment section saying:

“My baby ❤️❤️❤️ I dey follow u for bak na.”

Congratulatory messages pour in

Fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress were also seen congratulating her on the new car purchase.

Read some of their comments below:

king_slimdee said:

"There’s something greater in that name DESTINY. Congratulations and more keys."

monicafriday1 said:

"Star girl more blessings WWDD."

mimis_wealth said:

"Zukwanike drama Congrat anyways I love u."

uchechukwu___ said:

"Congratulations world drama doll."

iamchisom_official said:

"Zukwanike oooo congratulations darling."

iamjhaymax said:

"Way up again—- proud of u Queen."

Destiny Etiko locates die-hard fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Etiko followed up on one of her young fans who recently went viral on social media.

The young girl, Chinenye, went viral on the internet after showing love to the actress who she came across on the road.

Destiny disclosed that she contacted the young lady and vowed to try her best to bring her into the movie industry.

In her words:

"And I finally found my baby and her mum ❤️❤️❤️ And guess what ??? She is so interested in been an actor....am sure she is gonna be our next big thing @chinenye_eucharia21 am gonna do my best to carry her along.”

Source: Legit.ng