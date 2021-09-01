Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to declare her young die-hard fan, who went viral on social media, is now her adopted daughter

The actress also revealed that Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, gifted her adopted daughter, Chinenye, N200k to show support

The 17-year-old girl was very excited by the monetary gift and she was seen heaping praises on the actress and benefactor

Popular Nigerian movie star, Destiny Etiko, recently took to social media to reveal that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest decided to show love to her die-hard fan, Chinenye, by gifting her N200,000.

The famous actress also used the opportunity to reveal that the 17-year-old girl, who had gone viral on social media due to her love for her, was now her adopted daughter.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Etiko shared a video of the moment Chinenye received the N200,000 and how excited she was by the money.

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts Destiny Etiko’s fan Chinenye N200k. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @cubana_chiefpriest

The young girl also profusely thanked Etiko and Cubana Chiefpriest for their kind gestures towards her.

Not stopping there, Chinenye who also referred to the actress as her mother thanked her for opening opportunities for her.

According to the teenager, if Etiko gets her into the movie industry and puts her through the tackles that come with it, she wouldn’t let her down and would remain the good girl she has always been.

The movie star shared the video online and accompanied it with a caption where she also personally thanked Cubana Chiefpriest for blessing Chinenye.

She wrote:

“Awwwwwwwwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LOVE LIVES HERE .

"Thanks a lot @cubana_chiefpriest for blessing my new adopted daughter with the sum of 200k am so grateful for this support and trust me the parents are more grateful and extremely excited @chinenye_eucharia21.”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues react

A number of fans and celebs were pleased with the steps Etiko had taken to put the young girl into the limelight. The fans celebrated with Chinenye on her good fortune and praised the actress.

Read some of their comments below:

Authenticmuy:

"Destiny, thank you for revealing this star to the world. She has the qualities. Thank you for giving her the ladder to climb on. Thanks for providing your shoulders. We appreciate you and we can't wait for her ❤️."

Vkeibee:

"If this is not grace then I don't know what it is ...."

Alielianna:

"Some Kids are lucky to have two moms while we don't even have any am so happy for her."

Billz_jeff:

"Thanks so much mazi 46cows God bless your doingz."

Chuxmann_hungerbad:

"Na ur season...I tap from this profound grace.God bless the givers."

Mandycollections_ng:

"Shine on Star girl, it is your time to shine, see how happy the mother is, I can see the JOY OF MOTHERHOOD written all over her."

Nice one.

Destiny Etiko locates young die-hard fan

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Destiny Etiko finally reached out to one of her young die-hard fans, Chinenye, who recently went viral on social media.

Destiny said that she spoke with Chinenye who confided in her that she was also interested in acting.

The actress said she was sure the young girl would be the next big thing. She also vowed to do her best to carry the young girl along in the movie industry.

