Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is the latest female celebrity to acquire a luxurious mansion

The movie star clocked a new age on August 12 and she took to social media to announce and celebrate

The actress shared a photo of her new crib and proudly declared that it was a birthday gift she got herself

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has taken social media by surprise with the magnificent birthday gift she just got.

Etiko is the latest female celebrity to acquire a home and from the looks of it, it must have cost quite lot of millions.

Destiny Etiko shares photo of her new mansion Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The film star who turned a new age on August 12, flooded social media with gorgeous royalty themed photos specially taken for the occasion.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the self acclaimed drama doll joyfully announced to colleagues and followers that she acquired a beautiful house.

The new crib is s birthday gift that the actress got herself, and she gave all thanks to God who made it possible.

She wrote:

"A BIRTHDAY GIFT FROM ME TO ME. Thank u Jesus."

Check out a photo of the house below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Destiny

As expected, congratulatory messages poured in for the actress. Read some of the comments gathered below:

Destiny Etiko receives money cake and mouthwatering birthday gifts

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was overwhelmed with love from friends and family on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she clocked a new age on Thursday, August 12. An excited Etiko flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures specially taken to mark the celebration.

However, the movie star also posted a video showing the moment a close friend stormed her apartment with loads of gifts.

Etiko’s friend surprised her with a towering eight-tier N1000 notes money cake. She also came along with a beautifully decorated edible cake, customized mugs and other gifts.

