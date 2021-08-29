Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been overwhelmed with love from her fans who gathered around her car to have a glimpse of the movie star

The actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram page, and a particular fan expressed her love for the actress in a such a sweet way

According to the fan who kept saying she loves Destiny, she is following the actress on Twitter and Instagram and she would like the movie star to call her

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was showered with love by her fans in a heartwarming video and the reaction of a particular young lady when she saw the movie star has got people talking online.

In the video the actress posted on her Instagram page, crowd gathered around her car to show love to Destiny. As bouncers were blocking people from getting to the actress, a young lady managed to talk to her.

Destiny Etiko received overwhelming love from her fans and a particular lady literally made her cry. Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The gorgeous lady expressed her love for the actress, saying she's following her on Twitter and Instagram.

As a bouncer interrupted and pushed her aside, the young lady told Destiny to call her, screaming "I love you, I love you Destiny."

The love is melting Destiny's heart

Destiny noted on Instagram that the love she received from her fans is still melting her heart, adding that she literally cried when her car drove off.

In her words:

"The kind of LOVE I got from the crowd today is still melting my heart. I literally cried wen our car drove off.....it was overwhelming."

She prayed that God will continue to bless her fans all over the world, saying she would love to see the young lady in the video.

Destiny said the lady should get in touch with her by sending a direct message or commenting on the post.

In her words:

"Send me a DM darling. Or send tag yourself on the comment section. I need her contact."

Nigerians react

@monicafriday1 said:

"See the girl beautiful face."

@georginaibeh commented:

"This is so beautiful."

@bridget_otumala wrote:

"I think u should go and find that girl she deserves a special treat from you."

@besttouch56 said:

"Why didn’t you stop the guy from pushing her?"

Destiny Etiko receives 8-Tier N1000 notes money cake for her birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Etiko was overwhelmed with love from friends and family on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she clocked a new age on Thursday, August 12. An excited Etiko flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures specially taken to mark the celebration.

However, the movie star also posted a video showing the moment a close friend stormed her apartment with loads of gifts.

