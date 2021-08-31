Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has followed up on one of her young fans who recently went viral on social media

The young girl, Chinenye, went viral on the internet after showing love to the actress who she came across on the road

Destiny has now contacted the young lady and vowed to try her best to bring her into the movie industry

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has finally reached out to one of her young die-hard fans, Chinenye, who recently went viral on social media.

In a new post on the film star’s verified Instagram page, she told fans that she had finally found the young lady who made headlines over the way she showed her love.

Further in the post, Destiny added that she spoke with Chinenye who confided in her that she was also interested in acting. The actress said she was sure the young girl would be the next big thing.

Destiny Etiko finally reunites with die-hard fan. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress also vowed to do her best to carry the young girl along in the movie industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In her words:

“And I finally found my baby and her mum ❤️❤️❤️ And guess what ??? She is so interested in been an actor....am sure she is gonna be our next big thing @chinenye_eucharia21 am gonna do my best to carry her along.”

See her post below:

In another post, Destiny shared a video of Chinenye with her mother. In the short clip, the young girl reiterated her love for the movie star. According to her, she would love to see the actress and be like her.

See the clip below:

Destiny Etiko clears the air, explains how she met Chinenye

In a subsequent video on the actress' page, Destiny Etiko cleared the notion that she allowed bouncers to move Chinenye when she tried to gain her attention.

According to Etiko, she doesn't have bouncers and the security personnel were employed by the event planners to control the crowd. However, Chinenye was determined to meet her.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Numerous fans and colleagues of Destiny agreed that Chinenye’s show of love was exemplary. Read some of their comments below:

Nekky_scholar:

“ThankGod ❤️❤️❤️we are happy may our destiny helpers locate us soon,,cus she just find hers❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Chiomadanielsofficial:

“Chai I love this. Exactly why I love u so much but people don't know the secret of ur blessings and favor ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Stanley_nweze:

“Na person you be destiny that’s why God never stops blessing you.”

Oleyceesay72:

“Awwww beautiful soul you’re this is one of the reasons I love you so much ❤️ God will bless you forever ❤️.”

Officialjuliett_:

“Thank goodness you found her.”

Unbeatable_beautyhome:

“Not just to be an actor, give her money for Sch too. Because she won’t get paid in the movie till she reach certain level.”

Interesting.

Destiny Etiko receives 8-Tier N1000 notes money cake for her birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Etiko was overwhelmed with love from friends and family on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she clocked a new age on Thursday, August 12. An excited Etiko flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures specially taken to mark the celebration.

However, the movie star also posted a video showing the moment a close friend stormed her apartment with loads of gifts.

Source: Legit.ng