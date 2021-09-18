The Nigerian police has nabbed a fake military personnel parading himself as a member of the Nigerian Army

Various military accoutrements including an AK-49 rifle and two magazines were found in the suspect's possession

The impostor who is from Plateau state was arrested with a military camouflage uniform in Lafia LGA of Nasarawa state

Lafia, Nasarawa - A fake military personnel, Timothy Emmanuel who parades himself in military camouflage has been arrested by the police in Nasarawa state.

Channels TV reports that the 28-year-old had been impersonating an officer of the Nigerian Army, according to the state commissioner of police, Adesina Soyemi.

Soyemi said Emmanuel, an indigene of Plateau State, was paraded on Friday, September 17, alongside 60 other suspects arrested for various crimes.

An AK-49 rifle, two magazines and a Toyota Corolla were recovered while the 28-year-old suspect was travelling along the B.A.D road in Lafia local government area, The Nation added.

Soyemi explained that the suspect got involved in unlawful activities in Karu and Lafia before his arrest.

According to him, Emmanuel is being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia.

Earlier, the military officer who was some time ago abducted when bandits broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on August 24 has been rescued.

The news of the recue was announced on Friday night by deputy director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah.

Major CL Datong was rescued by troops in an operation that led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

Source: Legit