Kaduna is at the risk of facing a major incursion by Boko Haram terrorists leaving Borno state after facing heavy bombardments

A leaked memo from the DSS shows that the terrorists might already be setting up a camp in Chikun local government area of the state

More worrisome is the fact that the local government is dominated by mainly Christians which can make them easy targets

Kaduna - Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing from Sambisa forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, according to a leaked memo seen by The Punch newspaper.

In the memo signed by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation, B.O Bassey, civil defence officers were asked to be on the alert over the situation.

According to the document, the terrorists are planning to team up with one Adamu Yunusu aka Saddiqu, and his supporters.

The memo read in part:

“It has been uncovered, plans by senior Boko Haram fighter, Ibrahim alongside his foot soldiers relocating from ‘Sambisa Forest in Borno state to Rijana Forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state with a view to joining their counterpart under the leadership of one Adamu Yunusu.”

Chikun local government area in Kaduna state is a Christian-dominated area which could make it a soft target for terrorists.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that the leader of another terrorist group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab Al-Barnawi has been killed in Borno state.

There are two versions of the story of Al-Barnawi’s death with one saying he was killed by Nigerian troops and the other version saying he died during a rival war within the ISWAP camp.

Nigerian Army continues robust operations against terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Army on Thursday, September 9, stated that counterterrorism troops in the northeast have arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases in the northeast.

The bases were said to have been used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials in Damboa and Gashua in Borno and Yobe states respectively.

Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation Hadin Kai troops.

FG asked to reveal sponsors of terrorism

In a related development, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

The forum is made reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists in the country.

The MBF said the government has a responsibility to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

