BBNaija’s Pere is no doubt one of the most interesting housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes season and this is why many are still rooting for him

Just recently, a creative barber carved out a picture of the reality star on a customer’s head just within minutes

The video surfaced on social media and got fans of the BBNaija star talking with some noting that a tattoo would have been nicer

Two dedicated fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere, have gone the extra mile in proving their love for him.

One of the fans, who is a barber, carved out a picture of Pere’s face on the head of his customer who is equally a fan of the Shine Ya Eyes housemate.

Talented barber carves out Pere's face on customer's head in video. Photo: @peregbioficial

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the barber got busy with his clipper and other barbing instruments to achieve a close resemblance to Pere’s picture.

Check out the video as seen on social media below:

Video stirs reactions

As expected, the video stirred different reactions from fans of the reality star in the online community.

Read some of their comments below:

_brown_ish wrote:

"Kudos to the barber for being able to do something like this and so neatly."

onemindxram said:

"Unserious fan jooor serious fans tattoo it."

unilagolodo wrote:

"That’s Pere after 3 months of eating White Money’s food."

akorfa_st said:

chiblue0202 ’t look exactly like him but the barber is good shaaa."

chiblue0202 said:

"SMH ...... well is not tatoo..... when Pere breaks his heart he will go and barb skin."

Pere breaks down in tears after surviving eviction nomination

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Pere who has been nicknamed a ‘general’ survived eviction nomination and his reaction got people talking.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Pere broke down and shed tears of gratitude for getting another chance in Biggie’s house.

The emotional display came as a surprise to fans of the reality star who have always seen him as one of the toughest guys in the house.

