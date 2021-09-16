BBNaija Shina Ya Eye star Maria recently revealed to her fans that she misses the contestants in the house

Maria also noted that she doesn't want to hear the names of one of the contestants, urging her fans to avoid talking about him

The beautiful reality star also shared how she feels about past BBNaija stars Mercy Eke, Tacha, and others

BBNaija star Maria seems to be serious about not wanting to have anything to do with Pere.

She recently had a question and answer session with her fans during an Instagram live. Some fans wanted to know about her situation with Pere and Maria said,

"Guys, don't ask me about Pere. You do know I'm in a relationship right?"

BBNaija Maria chats with her fans online

Maria also proceeded to answer other questions from her fans. According to her, she didn't know that she would receive so much love from Nigerians, adding that she was pleasantly surprised.

She also revealed that she loves Mercy Eke and is hoping to meet her soon.

On what she thinks about Tacha, the Shina Ya Eye star recounted how she unknowingly like one of Tacha's photos on social media. According to her, she also likes the controversial reality star.

Maria described Nengi as adorable. She also complimented Erica, noting that she likes what Star Girl is all about.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react

fina_whyte_2:

"Move on my dear."

theluxeblings:

"Pere's fans ain't the ones on her live!! Get that straight!"

dzmanhorrlly:

"I like you."

BBNaija Maria gets featured in a university examination

Maria Chike Benjaminwas the central character in a recent accounting examination written by 400 level students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja. The Shine Ya Eye star's name was used in Section A of the examination.

A Nigerian reacted to the examination paper and said,

"This is to show how poor our education system is!!! No practical/educational- advance research questions..these are the same men advocating for the ban of the show!!! Make dem go see other fast-developing countries brainstorming questions.."

