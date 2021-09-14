Shine Ya Eyes contestant Pere seems to have grown on his fellow housemates and viewers of the reality show

The housemate who has been nicknamed a ‘general’ recently survived eviction nomination and his reaction has gotten people talking

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Pere broke down and shed tears of gratitude for getting another chance in Biggie’s house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes season is gradually coming to an end and the housemates have now been eliminated down to 11.

Just recently, the surviving housemates in Biggie’s house geared up for another week of possible eviction as they were made to nominate each other.

However, shortly after Big Brother announced the names of housemates put up for possible eviction, Pere couldn’t help himself from getting emotional as his name wasn’t mentioned.

The housemate who the nickname of a ‘general’ during his reign as Head of House (HOH) couldn’t believe that his fellow housemates gave him another chance at being in the house.

Recall that Pere also gained a reputation as an antagonist amid housemates especially because of his relationship with Whitemoney.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Pere exchanged brotherly hugs with fellow housemates as he was relieved from the burden of eviction.

Although he tried to hold the tears back, he was seen dabbing his eyes on occasions.

Watch the clip below:

Pere’s emotional side stirs reaction.

The rare emotional display from Pere stirred reactions from fans and viewers of the show who found it hard to believe that he has a soft side to him.

Read comments below:

Anenechukwu Chinelo said:

"So he dey fear common eviction."

Becky Albert said:

"D General himself dey fear nomination.... Don worry u gat my vote."

Janet E. Kufre said:

"Wow! So emotional, I hope veto Power winner won't put you up."

Ekaette Ime said:

"Be strong pere.they meant for evil but God is turning every situation for your favour."

Ifechukwu Kingsley said:

"Pere went through a lot this season...I feel for him...# GENERAL PERE."

Pere admits he's starting to like Whitemoney

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pere started getting fond of his co-star, Whitemoney despite their issues.

Some weeks ago, Pere was heard telling Whitemoney that he is liking him more now that he is getting to know him.

The video of their conversation made the rounds on social media and fans reacted to it in different ways.

