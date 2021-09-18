A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state, Musa Sarkin Adar, has spoken about the 2023 election

Adar also revealed why the ruling party is lobbying the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan

Former minister aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, had on Thursday, September 16, dumped the PDP for the APC

Sokoto, Sokoto - A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Musa Sarkin Adar, has explained why the ruling party is wooing former president Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that Adar is a ranking member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto and the chairman House committee on petroleum (upstream).

A member of the House of Representatives, Musa Adar, has revealed why APC is wooing Jonathan.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking in an interview with Arise TV, he said the rumours about Jonathan joining the APC have been disproved by his spokesman.

He, however, noted that the bottom line is that a party is free and can woo whoever it thinks would add value to its side.

Adar added that the person who has been approached to join a particular party is also free to make his choice whether to remain where he is or to defect to the other party that is wooing him just as it happened with Femi Fani Kayode on Thursday, September 16.

He said:

"Before president Jonathan decided to refute the rumour that has been in the news media throughout last week, there are certain factors that we should look at.

"When you mention some governors of the APC visiting president Jonathan some months ago, and when you also say the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe has also expressed their willingness as party to the effect that if president Jonathan joins the party he is free to contest for the presidency under the party; we shall look at certain factors."

The lawmaker noted that APC should not be faulted if it decides to look for president Jonathan to join it and also to contest for the presidency or to be a father figure in the party.

He noted:

"For me, President Jonathan, like I said is also free to make a choice to join the APC especially having been respected and recognized. This was somebody who contested election against the APC in 2015 and lost and humbly accepted the results, handed over power peacefully and took his sabbatical until recently when he started coming back into political limelight."

Speaking on the chances of the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's chances to pick the party's presidential ticket.

His words:

"I do not subscribe to the idea of if Jonathan comes in, that the APC is going to jettison its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is far from the truth. If the APC zones the presidency to the South, I don’t think it will micro-zone it.

"It is going to be the entire south with all its three geo-political zones. It is now at the level of the South that they will sit and decide which of the geopolitical zones should take the slot."

