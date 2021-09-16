Gallant security forces have killed a bandit operating on the Kaduna-Abuja highway during a shoot-out

Local sources say the security operatives engaged the terrorists in a gun battle in the wee hours of Thursday, September 16

The bandits had a few days ago, abducted a prominent northern traditional ruler and five others on the highway

Kaduna - Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that a member of the armed gang terrorising residents around Kasarami village on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been gunned down.

According to the report, the bandit was killed during an exchange of gunfire with security operatives around the area.

The El-Rufai led administration in Kaduna has not officially commented on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

A source in the area said the incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, September 16, adding that two civilians were killed while a security vehicle was destroyed by the bandits during the shoot-out.

The incident comes days after armed bandits attacked the convoy of the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru along the highway.

The terrorists opened fire on the convoy of the Zamfara monarch and successfully demobilized some of the vehicles.

The Emir was also forcefully taken away by the gunmen and his whereabouts are still unknown as of the time this report was published.

Bandits continue attacks on local communities in Kaduna

Vanguard newspaper had earlier reported that a large number of bandits attacked Maraban Rido community of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Tuesday night, September 14.

The terrorists reportedly killed one person and abducted five residents during the attack, while 2 others were injured.

Police releases more details on Emir's abduction

The Kaduna state police command confirmed the abduction of the Emir along the highway on Tuesday, September 14.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

He said an unspecified number of people apart from the Emir. were also kidnapped, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Kaduna faces incursion by terrorists

Meanwhile, Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing from Sambisa forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, according to a leaked memo.

In the memo signed by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation, B.O Bassey, civil defence officers were asked to be on the alert over the situation.

According to the document, the terrorists are planning to team up with one Adamu Yunusu aka Saddiqu, and his supporters.

