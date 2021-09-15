Days after Abdulkareem Na‎’Allah's untimely death, the police in Kaduna state said they have arrested two suspects

Abdulkareem, the eldest son of Kebbi South senator, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, was killed in Kaduna

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, said one other suspect is still at large

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of Abdulkareem Na‎’Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, a report by Daily Trust stated.

The newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying the suspects were arrested a few days ago.

Source: Facebook

It, however, noted that details of the arrest are sketchy but the suspects are said to be in their early 20s.

Police confirm arrest

It was gathered that the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the arrest, adding that one of the suspects is currently at large.

He said:

“Yes we have two suspected killers of Abdulkareem Na’Allah in our custody. One other is at large."

Legit.ng recalls that the late Abdulkareem, eldest son of the senator, was found dead at his room in Malali GRA, Kaduna residence, on Sunday, August 29.

It was also gathered that the victim’s vehicle was recovered around Niger borders.

The father of the deceased is the senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District.

What I told my son few hours before he was murdered - Senator Na’Allah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Na’Allah revealed the last discussion he had with his late son.

Na’Allah said he spoke to his son a few hours before the news of his death.

The lawmaker who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force noted that the discussion he had with his son was largely on the disturbing security situation across the country.

Na’Allah spoke while receiving the leadership of the correspondents’ chapel, Kaduna council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, who paid him a condolence visit in the state capital on Tuesday, August 31.

Buhari condemns killing of Senator Na'Allah's son

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reacted to Abdulkareem's killing.

The president, in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as a big loss to the country.

Buhari said his effort to protect the lives and resources of all Nigerians is still standing, adding that Abdulkareem's death is a new chapter in the security problems the country is facing.

