O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) said the Yoruba nation should be ready for many "betrayers" ahead of 2023

The Yoruba group said this following the defection of former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode to the APC

According to the OPC, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, had earlier predicted that many Yoruba sons and daughters would do for political gains

Lagos - The O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) has reacted to the defection of former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the Yoruba nation should be ready to see many betrayers in the coming days.

The Yoruba group in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its publicity secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said Fani-Kayode's defection was never a surprise because "he had been romancing with" APC stalwarts all over the country.

The O'odua Peoples Congress (OPC) describes Femi Fani-Kayode's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a betrayal. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Oguntimehin, however, urged those who felt disappointed by the ex-ministers move to be ready for more defections.

He said the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, had earlier predicted that "many people would show the stuff they were made of" ahead of 2023.

The statement read partly:

"He (Iba Adams) said many of our politicians are like a chameleon, they change so often, and that many of those that hitherto claimed to be true Yoruba sons and daughters would shift and change their positions because of cheap political crumbs, and position.

Oguntimehin said Iba Adams' prediction is now playing out with Fani-Kayode's defection, adding that many trusted allies of Yoruba race would soon join the train.

Fani-Kayode speaks on allegations that he joined APC for financial reasons

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has reacted angrily to insinuations that he defected to the APC for financial reasons.

He also explained why he was not bothered about his past criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration.

Speaking on Channels TV shortly after his visit to the Villa, Fani-Kayode said he was proud of his decision to dump the PDP for the APC.

Fani-Kayode names 3 PDP governors who may soon Defect to APC

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode has claimed that more governors from the opposition will soon defect to the ruling party.

The former minister hinted at the possibility of the governors of Bauchi, Enugu and Oyo states leaving the PDP.

He made the declaration after he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

Source: Legit Nigeria