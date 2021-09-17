Popular Nollywood actress, Ejine Okoroafor has shared how she almost got into a big trouble while trying to make a transaction with fake European currency in France

The actress who declared the was ashamed of being a Nigerian recounts how she got the fake Euro notes from a well known Bank for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA)

She advised Nigerian that are willing to travel to avoid high currency notes if they need to collect PTA system

It wasn't a palatable experience for Nollywood star, Ejine Okoroafor in Paris as she shared her forgettable experience when she tendered a fake Euro note while trying to complete a transaction in France.

She posted a lengthy caption on her verified Instagram page to narrate her ordeal.

Actress Ejine Okoroafor narrates how fake Euro note almost landed her in trouble. Credit: @ejineokoroafor

According to her;

I was ashamed being a Nigerian. At a mall here in Paris, I went to purchase some items and I was told the Euro notes I had were fake. I bought the money from a well known bank in Nigeria (PTA).

She narrated how she took the money to the bank and got seized by a cash machine

"I took it to bank, A cash machine seized the €2000 that was rightfully placed and rejected the last squeezed €500. With a receipt that the money is fake."

Then trying to take the remaining amount of €500 to MoneyGram for confirmation of its authenticity, a move that later got them in police net.

"They wanted to call the Police on us. We eventually had to visit the Police station for her to report,to avoid her account from getting blocked or being negatively affected by this situation."

She further revealed that she called the bank manager in Nigeria, and he advised her that she should have returned the money when it was rejected at the mall because they have been told to stop issuing that cash.

She finally advised Nigerians willing to travel abroad to avoid high denominations of cash so they won't be put to shame.

Fans and celebrity reactions:

A couple of colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans have commented on the post to express their pity for the not so good experience, Legit.ng have some of the reactions below;

Amarachiigidimbah:

"Chai , what we go through for just being Nigerian ,.... he had better find a way to give you your money."

Bigmurphy9ja:

"Let me get this straight. Euros u collected at a Nigerian bank are fake. Wow. Unbelievable. Thank your stars you were not arrested o. My God. Nigeria, there was a country. Be strong."

Ekesonn:

"Where is the bank name!? Why do we keep sparing these organizations?"

Doyinstores:

"One should just take a video of whatever denomination they are giving as pta. I can not be spelling my name In oyinbo prison."

Zubeidahramsey:

"Bank way almost ruin ur life u are hiding the name , what for?"

Inempeter:

"Oh my goodness baby girl am so sorry o."

Anitajoseph8:

Mention this bank pls so it won’t happn to others Abeg, his rubbish need to stop,if we want a better Nigeria then we need to work."

Shirleyadaego:

"Are u going to get ur 2k euros back...or is it story for another day?"

_Keo_o_

"Ah, see me o... And I just traveled with PTA USD that I am yet to spend‍♀️‍♀️... Abeg which bank issued it?"

