Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently made a case for ladies who earn a living by sleeping with men

According to the movie star, ladies who open their legs to sleep with men for money are also doing hard work

Nkechi Blessing’s opinion soon went viral on social media and internet users reacted to the actress’ take on the issue

Popular Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently shared an insight on social media about ladies who sleep with men for money.

In a now viral video on the internet, the controversial actress was heard speaking on how ladies who earn a living through this method are also hardworking.

The film star claimed that those who open their legs for men to sleep with them just because of money are also doing hard work.

Actress Nkechi Blessing shares interesting take on ladies who sleep with men for money. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Speaking further, Nkechi Blessing asked detractors if it was indeed that easy to open one’s legs for men. Not stopping there, the actress said that if it was indeed easy to make money through that method, then they should also try it.

In her words:

“Even those people wey dey open leg sef for bed to collect the money, na still hard work. E easy to open leg? If e easy, go open.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react

It wasn’t long before the video went viral on social media and sparked a debate with people sharing their hot takes. Read some of what the internet users had to say below:

Mz_sammyy:

"Please let’s always listen to people speaking from experience, they know best ."

_Miss.myca:

"Na wa! Nkechi and blessing ceo be shocking me on a steady."

Princessbaby2228:

"Nkechi is saying nothing but the truth though. Sometimes I feel for girls that do it cause haaa ."

Tam_of_tgh:

"Put the same energy in the right things, y’all stop praising rubbish ."

Kiandra_reed:

"What is hard about opening leg? "

Interesting.

