A young and energetic man with his shades on slugged it out with a lady at a wedding ceremony in a dance

The man danced so hard that someone in the crowd had to help him hold his blazer so he can be freer

Many people who reacted to his video said the dancer came to the event with massive energy for his performance

A man gave people so much to talk about as he showed off his energetic steps at a wedding ceremony.

In a video shot by @maxwelljennings, the man's energy was unmatchable. His female partner could not catch up. He even had some dollar bills in his hand to spice up the entertainment.

Many people hailed the man for his moves.

Source: Instagram

He didn't want anything to hold him back

After spraying some notes, he flung everything off as he began dancing. People screamed. He took off his jacket to allow himself some free movements.

One of the guests who held his jacket for him hailed him to carry on his show. Many people who reacted to his video said he beat his partner hands down.

Watch the clip below (swipe to number two):

The clip who was posted alongside two other videos has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of reactions at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of them:

snr_sirofori said:

"Energy in slide 2 is different. But let’s give fake chris brown in slide 3 some credit as well."

_seedplanter said:

"Sorry ladies, but those gentlemen understood the assignment."

aniemekeprisca said:

"I hope the guy in the second slide is the groom o."

toniblaque said:

"I just want to be invited to a wedding at this point I don’t care if I’m the bride or bridesmaid."

interiorsbymarilols said:

"I speak into existence. You will be my wedding videographer in Jesus name. It has to be lit."

Another entertaining wedding ceremony

