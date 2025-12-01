A Nigerian coach has sold a pair of boots, given to him by Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen

Osimhen had extended the kind gesture to the coach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

Victor Osimhen will lead Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after finishing in second place at the last edition

A Nigerian coach has stirred the social media after selling a pair of boots gifted to him by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the 4-0 win during the last qualification match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom last October.

The Galatasaray forward located a fan who hailed him after scoring his 29th goal for Nigeria and gave out his boots, per ESPN.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

Nigerian coach auctions Osimhen's boot

The assistant coach of Solution FC Olisa Ezeasor put Osimhen’s boots up for sale at a price of N1 million.

In a post on X, the Anambra-based coach explained that financial difficulties pushed him to auction the valuable pair. Ezeasor said:

"Officially putting this boot up for sale.

"Price : 1million naira only. Size : 44/45

"Money needed to support my personal business.

"I run a business. I took a 300k loan from a relative to start this business. The value of the business has grown to 900k within 4months.

"I have repaid the loan and I wish to maximize the business by taking a bigger loan. Please where can I access a bigger loan of up to 10m?"

Some fans urged coach Ezeasor to locate some Galatasaray fans and sell the boots to them instead of Nigerian fans. Read them below:

@Leodeck__ said:

"I understand you need money but you can make more money from owning that boot eventually, that’s a good content material."

@Stecojnr wrote:

"Victor won't be happy you sold a gift he gave you and this will make him not to give out his belongings because people will end up selling it. If you don't want it give it to someone else."

@your_Favxparte added:

"1m is small now. Galatasaray fans will pay upto x5 for it, they too love that guy."

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho.

Sporting Lagos board member purchases Osimhen's boot

A Board member of Sporting Lagos, Fola Olatunji-David, has bought Victor Osimhen's boot for an undisclosed price.

In another post, X, Ezeasor shared updates and announced a giveaway worth N250,000 to some of his followers. He wrote:

"Update: Boot Sold. Purchased by @folasanwo, Price: undisclosed.

"In order to give back to my mutual community who has been active under my posts since my small fame in this space, I’ll be doing a giveaway worth 250,000 naira."

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen will shift focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which begins on December 21, per CAF.

Osimhen donates huge amount to influencer battling cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has sent a staggering amount to social media influencer Aunty Esther, who is said to be battling breast cancer.

It was gathered that the Galatasaray striker sent a whopping sum of N5million in support of her therapy as donations crossed N23million.

