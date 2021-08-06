Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown, has taken to social media to motivate his fans in an interesting way

The Instagram skit maker shared series of throwback photos from his humble beginnings as he advised fans not to give up

According to him, he has made it a habit to post more of his old photos to motivate those who might be considering giving up

Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown, recently took a trip down memory lane with his fans as he shared throwback snaps from his days before fame.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the father of one shared a slide of photos where he gave fans an insight into what his life was like before he became a celebrity.

The photos showed a young Craze Clown with his bike, trying to eat wads of cash, among other things.

Nigerian comedian Crazeclown shares his growth in photos. Photos: @crazeclown

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the funnyman explained that he felt the need to share his old photos to motivate others to keep pushing and not give up.

In his words:

“If you GIVE UP, na you F*ck up! Second slide shows I’ve been eating money literally since way back! Reason I post most of these throwbacks is just to motivate someone to keep pushing and never stop ... Check out my ladies machine loved that bike!

"And please nobody should ask me what I was doing in the 3rd slide, ‘planking’ was trending at that point .”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues of the popular skit maker took to his comment section to share their thoughts about his photos. A number of them were amused by the post.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Adeherself:

"It’s the eating money for me baba thought he was chopping money in his mind that time and he decided to turn the world upside down."

Nqobiledanseur:

"3rd slide was that the headstand/plank challenge days?"

Dabenja:

"God is good."

Iam_kcee:

"This one off me ."

Djobiajent:

"No condition is permanent."

Nice one.

