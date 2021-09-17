Actor Longinus has taken to his Instagram page with a video showing a hilarious moment that was captured on camera at a public event

The actor who was among colleagues got carried away and started licking a cup of ice cream with his fingers

However, veteran actress Rita Edochie who was seated beside the actor was quick to caution him with a slap on the back

Nigeria actor Longinus has stirred hilarious reactions from members of the online community after sharing a video on his Instagram page.

The actor who was a guest at a public event was served a cup of ice cream and lost his composure for a few seconds while enjoying the treat.

Rita Edochie slaps colleague Longinus at public event. Photo: @chiefimo

Source: Instagram

Longinus who was initially having a go at the ice cream with a spoon opted for his hands and scooped the content of the cup with his fingers.

A few seconds into the display, veteran actress Rita Edochie who was seated beside the actor was quick to caution him with a slap on the back.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

"I forgot that we were in the public....::::: my village people just embarrassed me! Thanks for reminding me mummy yo!"

Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans, colleagues react

The video stirred different reactions from fans and colleagues of the two Nollywood stars.

Read some comments sighted below:

kennypaul4life said:

"Imo is this how you going to embarrass me when I go to occasion with you? am so dead."

ucajukwa said:

"I have watched many times, I can't still stop laughing."

charmaine_pinnock said:

"Tell them to give you more because it too sweet."

chizzyalichi said:

"Mama collect the cup."

princeallofficial said:

"Chai Nwanne madu, just don't mind them biko, lick on our world Chief Imo. But, Madam Rita, you for take your eye comot naa..."

