Popular actor, Yul Edochie is celebrating his beautiful wife, May Edochie's birthday and he's not holding back on the emotional words

He showered prayers on his beloved wife as he reassured her of his unending love in their marriage

The actors colleagues and fans have joined him in celebrating his dear wife with some lovely birthday wishes

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's wife, May Yul Edochie has added another year, and he took to social media to celebrate.

The excited Yul wished his lovely wife a happy birthday on his verified Instagram page by sharing beautiful photos of her and accompanied it with heart-melting messages.

Yul Edochie celebrates wife on her birthday. Credt: @mayyuledochie.

Source: Instagram

He also showered prayers on her and promised to keep loving her.

"A very happy birthday to my beautiful wife, my love Many more great years I wish you.

Check out the post as shared by him below;

Late last year, Legit.ng reported that the actor and his wife celebrated 16 years of marriage together as he shared mouthwatering throwback photos of them together.

Fans reactions;

Fans and colleagues of the movie star have also joined in celebrating May Edochie, Legit.ng captured some of the comments below;

Shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday beautiful, I wish you long life and good health."

Daveogbeni:

"Happy birthday @mayyuledochie, May your success exceed all limits."

Adakarl1:

"Happy birthday my gorgeous pretty calm wife."

Dr_success_john:

"Happy birthday to mummy Daniella and the noble wife of our odogwu, more blessings bigger you."

tessyoragwa:

"Happy birthday to you pretty Wify to odogwu."

Yul Edochie celebrates daughter for scoring 241 in JAMB

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie was a happy father as he shared a picture of his daughter Danielle after she scored impressive 241 in her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The movie star showered encomium on the young Danielle after she displayed high a level brilliancy in her exams. He shared her picture alongside the JAMB result.

He also promised to get a special of whatever she wanted if she could pass all her subjects at once in the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC).

