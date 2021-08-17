Nollywood star, Yul Edochie shares the picture of her Danielle and showered encomium on her after scoring 241 in her Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) results

Edochie said Danielle made her a proud father with the score, adding that she displayed brilliancy during the examinations

The thespian promised to buy Danielle a surprise gift, provided that the latter passed all her subjects in the forthcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is in euphoria as his daughter Danielle scored 241 in her JAMB results.

In a congratulatory message penned to Danielle, Edochie said he’s a proud father, adding that his daughter’s JAMB score is an exhibit of brilliance.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie promises to surprise his daughter Danielle with a gift after scoring 241 in her JAMB results. Photo Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He, therefore, promised to surprise Danielle with a jaw-dropping gift should she pass all the subjects of her forthcoming WAEC.

Read Edochie’s message to Danielle below:

Fans congratulate Danielle

Soon after Edochie shared a picture of Danielle alongside her JAMB score, congratulations and words of encouragement started pouring in for her.

Read some of the reactions below:

Ucheogbodo:

“Nah motor u go buy her nAh. Congratulations little beauty.”

Iamnaniboi:

“Beauty and brain typified. Congrats Ada Odogwu.”

Harrybanyanwu:

“Congratulations to our beautiful princess for archiving such a wonderful feat.”

Meetjaneobi:

“Beauty and brain ... congrats Danielle.”

Urhiofe:

“Jamb before waec is God not wonderful.”

St_monica_james:

“Wow congratulations dearie I tapped from this oo.”

Ezedon_prince:

“Yul E Be like say I go friend your daughter ooo. How u see am??”

Yul Edochie says he's not a ritualist

The thespian in July clarified insinuations that he was a ritualist considering most of the characters he played in Nollywood films.

Edochie lamented that people often flood his social media pages to make enquiries about how to do money rituals, which he said he knew nothing about.

While clarifying that he hasn't done ritual before and he knows nothing about it, Edochie maintained that he's a full-time actor and filmmaker.

"Some people are sending me messages begging me to show them where they can do money rituals. Come on now guys, come on. Na film I dey act. Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys," he wrote on his Instagram page.

