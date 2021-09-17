More PDP members, Nigeria's main opposition party, are moving to the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 general elections

The latest PDP member to move to the APC is a lawmaker from Rivers state in the south-south region of Nigeria

In describing his move to the ruling party on the floor of the House of Representatives, the lawmaker noted that he is back to his original home

FCT, Abuja - Honourable Chisom Dike, the lawmaker representing Eleme/Tai and/Oyigbo federal constituency of Rivers state, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times newspaper reports that the defection was announced by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, September 16 during plenary.

In his letter, Mr. Dike cited section 68(1b) of the 1999 Constitution, noting that the crisis in the PDP prompted his decision to decamp.

Punch newspaper reports that Dike also described Gbajabiamila’s leadership as accommodating, adding that the APC was the right party for him.

The lawmaker further said in the letter:

“I am finally home.”

Secondus blamed for mass exodus from PDP

Meanwhile, some youth groups within the PDP have called for the immediate sack of Prince Uche Secondus as the party's national chairman.

The youths, under the aegis of South-South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its national chairman, James Efe Akpofure, urged the party’s leaders to stop the drift of decamping and address the negative situation in the party.

Akpofure said the mass exodus of party members to APC would not be experienced if the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) was doing well.

PDP stakeholders worried about mass defections to APC

Similarly, the Concerned PDP League, also known as ‘PDP Watchdog,’ has demanded the resignation of some leaders of the party.

Specifically, they demanded the resignation of the chairman, Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin; Secondus, and other members of the NWC.

The allegation against the chieftains is that they are not providing strong opposition to the ruling APC which they say has resulted in mass defections into the ruling party by former PDP members.

