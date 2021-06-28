A youth group under the opposition PDP is calling for the removal of the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus

The group's national chairman, James Efe Akpofure, blamed Secondus for the recent defections that hit the opposition party

According to Akpofure, the PDP will be left with no one if the national chairman is not removed and the gale of defections stopped

South-south region, Nigeria - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s youths have called for the immediate sack of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng notes that the call for Secondus' removal is coming on the heels of defections that hit the major opposition party in recent months.

The PDP's youths have allegedly called for the immediate sack of the party's National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

A few weeks back, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state decamped to the ruling APC while Senator Peter Nwaoboshi followed suit on Friday, June 25.

Speculations are also rife that Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, is set to defect to APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Amid the unfolding developments, the PDP’s youths, under the aegis of South-South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its national chairman, James Efe Akpofure, urged the party’s leaders to stop the drift of decamping and address the negative situation in the party.

He said the party will be empty before Secondus leaves office by December if action is not taken.

Akpofure said the mass exodus of party members to APC would not be experienced if the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) was doing well.

PDP elects two different governorship candidates in Anambra

Meanwhile, ahead of the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra, the PDP has produced two candidates through a parallel primary held at different locations in the state.

At the St Paul’s Primary and Secondary School Awka, Ugochukwu Uba emerged the winner of the exercise pulling 275 votes to beat Godwin Ezeemo who 114 votes.

At another venue, Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC secured 62 votes to emerge as the flagbearer of the party for the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Anambra 2021: PDP sets up appeal panel

In order to resolve the crisis arising from its primary election, the PDP has set up a 25-member panel.

The appeal panel is headed by the PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to the PDP's National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the panel seating is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 29, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT, at 1pm.

