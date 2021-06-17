The national working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been asked to resign by a group

According to the group, the call was made because Uche Secondus and the leadership of the party failed to provide strong opposition to the APC

Going further, the group said the PDP should lead protest against the current government over the security situation of the country

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might soon find itself in another crisis. This comes as the Concerned PDP League, also known as ‘PDP Watchdog’, demanded the resignation of some party chieftains, Punch Newspaper reports.

Specifically, they are demanding the resignation of the chairman, Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin; national chairman, Uche Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The allegation against the chieftains is that they are not providing strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This position was communicated by the leader of the Concerned PDP League, Daboikiabo Warmate.

Going further, he also called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Warmate added that the PDP helmsmen should lead a one-million man protest against the daily killings, hunger, increase in food price, insecurity in the country, Gazette Nigeria reports.

He said:

“The National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and his team were unable to galvanise and harmonise the plethora of individuals, groups and regional interests, and this has led to a series of decamping, court cases and crises in some states and local government area chapters."

PDP governors seeking more cash to squander, says presidency

In another report, the presidency has accused PDP governors of seeking more money to further their political ends.

The accusation was contained in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 17, issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu. The presidency was reacting to the alarm raised by PDP governors in a communique after their forum meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, June 14.

The PDP governors had accused the federal government of frivolous borrowing, adding that the current N36trillion debt profile of the country was unsustainable, especially when 80 percent of the government's appropriation is spent on debt servicing.

Responding to the PDP Governors Forum stance on the Twitter suspension

The statement which was posted on the official Facebook page of the presidency also berated the PDP governors for criticising the federal government's suspension of Twitter activities.

According to the presidency, the PDP governors are only upset that they can't spread fake news through the medium.

The PDP governors had earlier declared that the ban on Twitter will worsen the country’s unemployment crisis.

The opposition party's governors noted that the ban would hurt Nigerian youths who do not have adequate access to employment and have been relying on Twitter to earn a legitimate income.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to review the ban, saying the reasons given by the government for the suspension of Twitter were personalised.

