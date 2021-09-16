Two middle-aged wedding comperes have got people talking on social media after a video of them dancing was spotted

The women bent on their knees and danced to a traditional beat for a couple of minutes, to the admiration of many

Many Nigerian young ladies hailed the comperes as they stated that their knees aren't as strong to dance as the women

Many believe that the body depreciates as a person grows older, thereby, making it hard for elderly people to be able to do some activities.

Two Nigerian women, however, seem to be the exception. A video trending on social media showed the moment the women identified as wedding comperes showed their dance skills at a wedding.

Nigerians react as two elderly women show their dance skills.

Source: Instagram

Two Yoruba

The women were at a traditional wedding ceremony where they went to carry out their jobs. During the event, the women started dancing to the beat of the drums playing in the background.

Although they bent on their knees, the women were seen whining their waists as they turned from left to right. Some of the guests seemed to have been impressed as they were heard hailing the women.

Watch the video below:

Young Nigerian women react

dashing_diishes:

"This one nah elderly cardi b."

ese_tessy:

"this mama has been slaying since 1902...e dey body."

duchess_catherine1:

"My knees could never."

koko_homes:

"Jane mena in the next 30 years."

dressdior_thrift:

"My knees hurt from watching this."

abayah9ja:

"Na for front we go always meet our mothers."

bobo_xyz:

"Megan Thee stallion got nothing on this ladies. Those knees tho."

funky_blakes:

"Meeed ohh....I no fit stay 5mins for that position."

nkiruolumideojo:

"They are so fit though! Lovely."

nazoekezie:

"Megan the stallion lost this round please."

chinye_chukwuweike:

"Wow!!! Strong knees at this age."

denviktravels:

"liquorose was found shaking."

zeynah_wholesales:

"My knees could never."

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband remarries a younger woman

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, wasted no time in showing off his new wife, Busayo, to the world. He showered accolades on his new and younger woman after they recently tied the knot.

Gentry shared some lovely photos from their wedding ceremony and accompanied them with a heartwarming note.

According to him, when a man has a good wife by his side, it is a great blessing from God.

