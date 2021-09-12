Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, recently showered encomiums on his new wife, Busayo

Taking to Instagram, Gentry shared series of photos from their traditional wedding ceremony as he praised her

According to the actress’ former husband, having a good wife is a very great blessing from God

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has wasted no time in showing off his new wife, Busayo, to the world.

The new groom made sure to shower accolades on his new and younger woman after they recently tied the knot.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gentry shared some lovely photos from their wedding ceremony and accompanied them with a heartwarming note.

Mercy Aigbe’s former hubby Lanre Gentry with his new wife. Photos: @asiwajulanregentry.

According to him, when a man has a good wife by his side, it is a great blessing from God.

Not stopping there, Gentry also thanked Busayo for understanding, supporting, tolerating and loving him.

He also described her as his prayer warrior, great planner, cool calm and collected wife among other kind words.

He wrote:

“In every journey of a man's life, having a good wife by the side is a great blessing from God...Thank you for standing with me again, for understanding, supporting, persevering, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner.

My small but mighty in power wife

My cool, calm and collected wife

My great planner and organiser

My ever jovial and a light to my path wife

You make loving, marriage and life worthwhile for me to live in.

Our journey has started Mrs Oluwabusayo Olanrewaju Gentry iyawo mi.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to Lanre Gentry’s post

Soon after the new groom’s post about his new wife made the rounds, Nigerians on social media shared their thoughts about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Lupretty0205:

“Congratulations sir. May your home and marriage be blessed and may this happiness last forever .”

Dubbyworld:

“The encomium when it starts is always beautiful. Same thing you said to Mercy that year. Always maintain this energy when things go sour and don't take back your words on her. Best of luck to you on this one. Hoping the bagrand of this marriages stands strong forever.”

Ashan_ultimate_store:

“Na the new wife type this thing Congratulations anyway.”

Tolatayo_:

“How do you know she is a good wife, when you just married her 2min ago?”

Its_yinkaaofficial:

“Person wey you call bad, another person go carry am call am him own.”

Sign the divorce papers - Mercy Aigbe tells ex-hubby Gentry

It appears the drama is far from over between Mercy Aigbe and her estranged ex-husband, Lanre Gentry as she divulged new information concerning their relationship in a recent interview.

The actress stated that she was still legally married to Gentry as he has refused to sign the divorce and has also refused to appear in court for the case.

Aigbe insisted that their marriage has not been dissolved. She called on the public to plead with her ex-husband to let her go.

