There have been heated debate and conversations for who will take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The tide is turned as Governor Nyesom Wike is being criticized over his comments on Buhari’s successor by some heavyweight of the ruling All Progressives Congress

The Ebonyi state chairman of the party has described Wike as unfit to run a public office following his unpleasant remarks towards Governor Dave Umahi

In recent times, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi have continued to trade words over President Muhammadu replacement come 2023.

The Punch reports that the Ebonyi state caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, on Wednesday, September 15, said Wike, was unfit to hold public office following his verbal attacks on Umahi.

Recall that Umahi had shortly after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, on Monday, September 6, prayed that God should give Nigeria another ‘kind-hearted’ president like Buhari in 2023.

The Ebonyi state APC Chairman slammed Wike over verbal attacks on Umahi, says Rivers governor unfit to hold public office.

Source: Facebook

Wike had described Umahi’s prayers as the height of sycophancy

Okoro-Emegha, on Wednesday, September 15, while reacting to Wike’s comment in Abakaliki, noted that Wike was being uncharitable with his comments about his colleague; saying that Wike’s public utterances were unbecoming of a public office holder, A report by The Guardian also indicate.

He said:

“That well calculated political move of Governor Umahi has caused a continuous mass exodus in his dying party. Since last year when Governor Umahi left the PDP for the APC, Governor Wike has lost focus and direction.”

He stated that Wike’s public utterances and carriage since he became governor were unbecoming of someone who is holding a public office, urging him to refrain from taking intoxicating substances.

