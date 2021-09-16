The APC has expressed readiness to welcome former President Jonathan should he decide to join the ruling party

John James Akpanudoedehe, the APC's spokesman, said Jonathan's defection to the ruling party will strengthen its structure

The APC's spokesman also spoke on the possibility of Jonathan grabbing the party's 2023 presidential ticket if he defects

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will welcome former President Goodluck Jonathan if he decides to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling party.

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, the spokesman of the APC, said this on Wednesday, September 15, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television.

APC says it will welcome former President Jonathan if he decides to defect to the ruling party. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Akpanudoedehe said if the Nigerian ex-president defects to their fold, it will strengthen the party’s structure.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party."

Akpanudoedehe also said the party was expecting more governors from the PDP to join the APC before December, The Punch reported.

APC's 2023 presidential ticket and Jonathan's rumoured defection

The APC spokesman was also asked if the ruling party would pick Jonathan as its presidential candidate should he join its fold.

In his response, Akpanudoedehe neither confirmed nor opposed it.

Rather, he said the ruling party has a special waiver for new members, including the privilege of vying for any political office in the country.

As the 2023 election draws closer, there are speculations that the ex-president might dump the PDP for the APC and that he is also considering contesting for the presidential seat.

Don’t join APC - Nwodo tells Jonathan

Meanwhile, a former national chairman of the PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, has advised Jonathan not to join the APC.

Nwodo claimed that defection will destroy what is left of the former president's integrity.

According to him, the APC destroyed Jonathan in all their actions. He added that he would be extremely disappointed if Jonathan joins the ruling party.

PDP leaders visit Jonathan, beg him not to defect

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the perceived silence of former President Jonathan over the ordeals of the PDP had become a recipe for worry among party leaders.

This was reportedly why a delegation led by the acting national chairman of the opposition party, Yemi Akinwonmi, paid him a visit in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Apart from informing Jonathan of the happenings in the party, the delegates, according to a source who spoke with The Punch, begged him not to abandon the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng