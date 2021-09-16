Governor Umahi said he will back Ali Modu Sheriff to become APC national chairman if the contest is thrown open

The Ebonyi state governor, however, noted that President Buhari has the final decision on who becomes the ruling party's next national chairman

Umahi made these known when he received Sheriff in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state on Wednesday, September 15

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has said President Muhammadu Buhari has a significant role to play regarding who becomes the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Cable reported that the governor said this on Wednesday, September 15, when he hosted Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno, in Ebonyi.

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, says President Buhari has a key role to play on who becomes the national chairman of the APC. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Sheriff was in the southeastern state to make consultations on contesting for the national chairmanship position of the APC.

Umahi backs Sheriff

Though he said President Buhari will decide how the next APC chairman will emerge, Governor Umahi added that he will support Sheriff if the contest is thrown open, PM News stated.

His words:

“I thank you (Sheriff) for informing us of your decision to contest the APC national chairmanship, but the president, who is the leader of the party, has a role to play.

“He is the only one that can take a decision, but if it is thrown open, you are my choice. The president can say in the interest of the party, let another person be there; we will obey him.”

In his remarks, Sheriff said he was in the state to consult with the governor because of his influence in the southeast.

The former Borno governor commended Umahi for his governance efforts, adding that the APC is proud of his achievements in the state.

