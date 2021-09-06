Governor Umahi has not relented in his pursuit to ensure the southeast region produces Nigeria's president

The Ebonyi state governor who left the PDP for the APC in November 2020 said he would feel bad if his new party fails to give the southeast a chance

Ahead of 2023, the southeast political leaders have been agitating that President Buhari's successor should be from their region

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state says he will feel bad if the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not give the southeast a chance at the presidency in 2023.

The Ebonyi state governor said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Friday, September 3.

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, says he will feel bad if the APC does not give the southeast a chance at the presidency in 2023. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Governor Umahi noted that the major yearning of the people of the southeastern region is that they should be given a chance to produce Nigeria's president, whether on the platform of the PDP or the APC.

He said the southeast has always supported the PDP but the opposition party never deemed it fit to give its presidential ticket to the region.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“If I follow APC for this length of time, and they don’t give the southeast an opportunity, I will feel bad.

“I will feel bad if I stay the same length of time as I did in the PDP and that happens. But I can’t say what I will do. It depends on what God places in my mind."

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Umahi defected to the APC in November 2020 after years in the PDP.

2023 presidency: APC group seeks Buhari’s support for southeast

Meanwhile, an APC group, South East Mandate (SEM), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the process of nominating a presidential candidate from trusted members of the party from the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also urged other political parties in Nigeria to cede its presidential ticket to the southeast in the spirit of justice, equity, and good conscience.

Convener of the group, Senator Julius Ucha, who briefed journalists after their recent meeting, identified lack of trust, latent fear, suspicion, and prejudices as some of the factors holding the southeast down in Nigeria’s political equation, saying it was poised to reverse the trend.

Source: Legit.ng News