Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker has given his own opinion concerning president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023

The former governor of Nasarawa state specified that the replacement of the president should be determined by merit not zoning

Adamu noted that zoing is unconstitutional, saying federal character should be considered for such position

The quest for the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, has continued to raise reactions from various personalities in the country especially party loyalists.

Recently, The Punch reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, in the Senate, Abdullahi Adamu, has shared his opinion on how the president's replacement should be sought for.

Senate Abdullahi Adamu has said that merit and not zoning should decide Buhari's successor.

A prominent APC Senator has revealed how President Buhari's successor should emerge in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The two-term former governor of Nasarawa state made this statement at a news conference, on Monday, September 13, in Abuja.

Adamu described the idea of power shift to the South in 2023, as wishful thinking, a report by InformationNigeria also indicates.

He noted that since the idea of zoning is not in the nation’s constitution, every eligible Nigerian was free to contest the 2023 presidential election regardless of his or her state of origin.

He said:

“Nowhere in the Nigerian constitution says we should zone any public office.

“There is federal character but not that parties must zone positions for the presidency during an election.

“Is it going to be from one zone to another? You can’t just wish away, a situation that is fundamental to a country. You can’t talk of merit and talk of zoning. You can’t. Let’s just go by merit."

