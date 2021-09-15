Nick Cannon claimed he is not the person who proposed to Ashanti during the MTV's VMAs Awards

His fans, however, noted some similarities between him and the said ''person'' and held it was definitely him

According to Nick, he could not pull such a stunt considering the fact that he is about to launch his new talk show

Celebrated American actor and singer Nick Cannon has strongly distanced himself from claims that he proposed to singer Ashanti at the just concluded 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cannon said he was not the man who proposed to Ashanti at the VMAs. Photo: Nick Cannon.

Nick and Ashanti at VMAs

Well, his response, rather reaction came after the world thought he had gone on his one knee to propose to the revered music star Ashanti, during the MTV VMAs gala.

Nick Cannon, however, denied that the man who jokingly proposed to Ashanti was him.

According to Page Six, Cannon, 40, said he was not the man who was photographed on a bended knee while kissing Ashanti's hand during the 2021 VMAs.

Turning down the ''accusations'', Nick took to Instagram where he shared a side-by-side photo of himself and his alter ego, Murda Count Harlem, who showed up at the VMAs and actually proposed to Ashanti.

"This Ain't Me!! Y'all Trippin," Nick wrote a text on the picture he shared.

Lookalike affair

In his caption, Nick Cannon jokingly explained that the man who was seen with Ashanti was not really him but his ''lookalike''.

"Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do. I have to say you all are trippin on this on! I have a brand new Talkshow coming out [on] September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA’s like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully." Nick wrote on social media.

Page Six reported that Ashanti, apparently had no idea that Nick Cannon and Murda Count Harlem were the same people.

While a couple of people believed Nick's narrative quite a multitude insisted the man who proposed to Ashanti was none other than the Wild 'N Out host.

Many showbiz enthusiasts teased Cannon that they have proof the man who proposed to Ashanti was him.

The ''DCI Agents" pointed out that the boots that Murda Count Harlem was wearing during the proposal were the same as those Cannon also used them on "Wild 'N Out."

Quite a number of fans also said the two, Cannon and Murdad have the same tattoos.

