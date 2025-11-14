A man who left Christianity has pointed out what he noticed in his life since he made that decision

A former Christian has highlighted a notable occurrence in his life since he left Christianity.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man named Rex pointed out that he has been experiencing surpassing peace since he removed the shackles of religion from his life.

According to Rex, he discovered that the word 'Christ' is a scam on its own, used by pastors to deceive their unsuspecting members.

He blasted church general overseers who say that life without Christ is filled with crisis, maintaining that his life has been peaceful as a non-believer.

He noted that even when he faces challenges, it does not imply that Christ was punishing him for his decision to quit Christianity. Rex labelled clerics as thieves who use 'Christ' to steal from their members.

In his words:

"...I plan to announce to everyone of you that since ever I dropped Christianity, I removed the shackles of religion from my life, I have been enjoying peace, surpassing peace, according to some stupid, idiot GOs.

"They said surpassing peace. That is what I am enjoying in life outside Christ. Because I later discovered that that name Christ is a scam on its own.

"So, you can see I am enjoying. That doesn't mean that when I start facing the challenges of life it means because Christ has come to punish me or something like that. It is all fraud.

"It is all deception just to take money from you. That is why they keep threatening you with life without Christ is crisis, so you keep sowing into their pockets. They are thieves."

Former Christian's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the non-Christian's experience below:

Golden sig event said:

"Definitely u will enjoy peace. when u face any challenges it's what is band to happen. Religious people too face more challenges bcoz they are in crisis already."

Okomafe Omonefe said:

"Very correct. for 3 years now I have not been in church and am happy."

Nano said:

''People that sale their soul confess about Christ you wey never go anywhere,or see anything come they talk no be now you go know na later."

Silva said:

"Excess peace my brother, even the so called devil U and am no get business again."

ansah686 said:

"The fear of religion is the beginning of wisdom bro."

Bushman Bushman said:

"Humanity is the solution workhard work smart there is no solution in religion only hatred and confusion."

Dr. Ganzi said:

"The greatest scam of all time, if one man believes in something it’s call stupidity if billions of people believe in the same stupidity it’s call religion."

