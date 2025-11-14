A Nigerian lady has elicited emotional reactions on social media after choosing her stepfather over her father

According to the young lady, she will forever pick her stepdad ahead of her dad, and she explained why

The lady's post caused internet users to open up about their relationships with their fathers and stepdads

A Nigerian lady, @timelesswire0, has disclosed on social media that she would forever pick her stepfather ahead of her biological father.

The lady shared this on TikTok with a short clip of a man believed to be her stepfather.

Why lady chose stepdad over her dad

According to the lady, known as @timelesswire0 on TikTok, her biological father cannot do what her stepdad has done for her.

She described her stepdad as her life. She added that she loves her stepdad. Words overlaid on her video read:

"Omo not to brag guys.

"I will forever choose my stepdad over my dad.

"Roles wen my dad no fit play my stepdad dey run am for me.

"He's my life guys."

At the time of this report, the young lady's video had garnered over 28k views on the social media platform.

Her post sparked conversations about people's relationships with their biological fathers and stepdads.

Some netizens seized the opportunity to lament about their dads.

Reactions trail woman's post about her stepdad

Wicked boki girl said:

"Exactly, my stepdad is my life."

perfect touch ❤️ said:

"Hope you change your surname to his."

Dr stilo said:

"Ask yourself why you even got in the position why you need to start choosing between dad and step dad."

ARI said:

"Good bless him and also bless you for appreciating him, no be every step dad and child get good relationship."

Vera Henry said:

"I will never choose my own dad or even my stepdad cause both of them are the more wicked set of people I know."

ode opeyemi feyisara said:

"I will forever choose my stepmom over my mum, because the role she can't play that woman dey overplay it , God bless you iya ibeji."

