BBNaija Saga’s handler has taken to his official Instagram page to speak on his behalf as it regards Big Brother’s prank

The handler explained that the housemate isn’t the type of person who derives joy from hurting other people

The explanation stirred different reactions from fans who held the opinion that Saga is no longer focused on the game

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Saga, has been defended by his social media handler after he failed to execute a prank from Big Brother in exchange for BB token.

Recall that Biggie had instructed Saga and Liquorose to play pranks on their close friends in the house, Nini and Emmanuel.

Big Brother noted that Saga and Liquorose should start a fight with their partners and keep at it until the next diary session.

BBNaija: Handler gives reasons why housemate failed to execute prank. Photo: @sagadeolu/@singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

To sweeten the deal, Big Brother informed the housemates that if they successfully carry out the prank, they stand a chance of getting rewarded with 200 BB tokens; a sought after currency needed to purchase immunity from eviction.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, while Liquorose was able to keep at it, Saga could barely play the prank for 24 hours as he ended up telling Nini about the development.

His actions caused outrage on social media with many noting that he has lost focus in the game.

However, his handler in a post addressing the matter explained that Saga isn’t the type to put material things over those he cares about.

The note read in part:

"A lot of people are bashing me for showing care to my best friend when she's at her lowest. I stand by my choices, I chose to be there for her when she needed me the most as against choosing to complete the prank I started yesterday worth 200 abeg naira and 200 bb tokens. Nope! That’s not Saga! that's not who I am."

See below:

Fans react

However, the explanation didn’t sway fans who still held strong reservations against Saga for not putting in an effort.

Read comments below:

sir_esteem said:

"This is a game fam! Not a zeeworld or proving how much you can fall inlove show… Regardless, all love."

pop_smoke77888 said:

"This is a game don’t forget that."

tinatinenyasha said:

"He was supposed to go to ultimate love it's a task from Biggie not just Abeg Naira he was not supposed to tell her anything if he didn't want to carry on."

bukola.a.a said:

"Abegi it would have made a lot of sense if he is there for her without telling her the secret task by biggie and to think the task would last today he couldn't do it for 24hrs."

jeli_jay said:

"He came to show for a woman he shouldn't be in the house in the first place, he just flaunted biggies rule he will be disqualified on Friday."

Biggie issues punishment to Saga, Nini

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shine Ya Eyes housemates Saga and Nini faced the consequences for some of their actions in the BBNaija house.

Big Brother punished the two housemates for failing to leave the executive HOH lounge clean weeks ago when they occupied the space.

The garden area was thrown into complete disarray and both were instructed to clean it up without assistance from other housemates.

Source: Legit