Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tacha took to social media with a piece of interesting news for her ever supportive fans

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared the empty interior of her newly bought mansion

The reality star was spotted in the video with a bottle of wine, checking out the house as she celebrated

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is in a celebratory mood at the moment as she recently splurged millions on a new home in Lagos.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel with clip of herself checking out the empty interior of the huge mansion.

Tacha celebrates her new mansion Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In a celebratory mood, an excited Tacha held a bottle of wine as she gave a mini tour of the yet to be furnished house.

Watch the video sighted on Instagram below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tacha who has ruffled a lot of feathers on her rise to stardom and continues to do so as she attains new heights likes to motivate fans with her success story.

Nigerians congratulate Tacha

As expected, congratulatory messages rolled in for the BBNaija star, as a lot of people see ber hard work and believe that she deserves the win.

Read some of the comments gathered below.

deeeeoflagos:

"She is really hardworking. Congratulations to her."

hope_idara:

"Yaas, Go T. You've been working real hard."

harnulee_yoga:

"Congratulations."

peks_collection:

"My T. Congratulations baby girl."

tastyparadise_:

"Boss moves. Congratulations."

callme.oma:

"Congratulations to her oo. The babe is very hardworking."

amrylee:

"Na this one I believe."

akinrinmol3:

"Well deserved baby. Very very hardworking zero competition."

nobleheart_25:

"She's hardworking, congratulations baby girl."

Zlatan becomes Abuja landlord

Popular singer, Zlatan happily announced that he joined the list of homeowners in Abuja as he recently acquired a luxury 7-bedroom apartment.

The rapper also posted a video in which he was spotted with the CEO of the real estate company that facilitated the purchase.

Upon sharing the good news, fans and colleagues thronged the rapper's comment section with congratulatory messages. Singer Davido also dedicated a congratulatory post to him on his IG story channel.

Source: Legit