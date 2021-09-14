Rapper Zlatan Ibile has taken to social media with an exciting piece of good news with his fans and followers

The indigenous rapper announced that he is now an Abuja landlord as he recently acquired a seven-bedroom mansion

Zlatan was spotted in pictures taken with the owner of the real estate company that facilitated the acquisition

Rapper Zlatan Ibile is feeling good at the moment as he recently took to his Instagram page with good news for his fans and followers.

The father of one happily announced that he has joined the list of homeowners in Abuja as he recently acquired a luxury 7-bedroom apartment.

Rapper Zlatan Ibile becomes latest landlord in Abuja. Photo: @king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

"I’m a proud owner of a luxurious 7 bedroom fully detached contemporary house in Abuja. @ochachorealhomesltd Thank you @king_mo_adah for making the deal an effortless one," Zlatan wrote.

The rapper also posted a video in which he was spotted with the CEO of the real estate company that facilitated the purchase.

See his post below:

The rapper was also spotted at what appears to be the site of his new home which is still under construction.

Check out photos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Upon sharing the good news, fans and colleagues thronged the rapper's comment section with congratulatory messages. Singer Davido also dedicated a congratulatory post to him on his IG story channel.

Read what some of them had to say below:

healthertainer said:

"Congratulations Bro! You deserve this and more."

dayochino said:

"Congrats world president."

billyque_b said:

"Congrats @zlatan_ibile am coming Abuja nxt month make I come gbenusi More Blessings."

iam_jamopyper said:

"Opooor world president."

teamnigeriauk3 said:

"Congratulations Zlatan."

