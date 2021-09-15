About 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households are benefitting from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme

President Buhari noted that the transfer program pays a bi-monthly stipend of N10,000 per household

According to him, N300 billion has been disbursed to farmers as he urged bankers to play a stronger role in improving livelihoods

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the federal government would in October launch its N15 trillion infrastructure fund.

The president made this known in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina and seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 15.

President Buhari has said that his government gives N10,000 to 1.6 million households every two months. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Buhari urged commercial banks to join efforts with the government in alleviating poverty and bankers to play a stronger role in improving livelihoods.

According to him, 1.6 million poor and vulnerable households, comprising more than eight million individuals are currently benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme which pays a bi-monthly stipend of N10,000 per household.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 14, while speaking virtually at the opening of the 14th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

The president said the National Social Register of poor and vulnerable Nigerians had 32.6 million persons from seven million poor and vulnerable households identified.

President Buhari reacts as Nigeria’s GDP grows by 5.01% in 2nd Quarter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari hailed the Q2 2021 report by the NBS that showed a third consecutive quarter of positive growth of Nigeria's economy, as well as the highest quarterly growth in GDP since 2014.

It was reported that in a statement issued on Thursday, August 26, by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the report said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01% in Q2 2021 following 0.51% growth in Q1 2021.

Buhari commended managers of the economy for hard work and commitment, urging them to keep at it till the positive development touches the lives and pockets of the average Nigerian.

Buhari highlights names of projects completed in southeast

In a related report, the presidency released a compendium of the president's ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and policy successes in the southeast region.

The projects were compiled by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE).

In 2019, President Buhari approved a N10 billion special intervention fund for the reconstruction of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

