Chief Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti state is unhappy with the current state of the nation especially on issues brewing tensions in Nigeria

Oni revealed that the failure of governance is the cause of agitations, saying democracy has not yet fulfilled the people’s expectation

The former deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), berated the Buhari-Osinbajo led administration’s performance so far

The former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has expressed deep concern on issues rocking the nation in recent times.

In an interview with Daily Trust, on Sunday, September 12, Oni disclosed that the failure of governance is one major factor that has led to series of agitations in the country.

Stating that leaders in time past and now have failed because their selfish interest comes first before the people in their delivery of service in governance.

Oni, who was a former deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last six years, rated it below average.

A former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has expressed dissatisfaction over the current state of the nation.

Describing it as the worse in the history of Nigeria. Oni said, the people has lost hope in the country’s democracy.

He said:

"It is because we are not yet fully acclimatised to democracy. We see democracy as what some others should do. If they don’t do it and it affects us, we shout, but we don’t see it as what we should imbibe and practise. You will see that internal democracy is still backwards as far as the Nigerian system is concerned.

"What ruined the First Republic was the attitude of politicians who didn’t want to leave. It was the same attitude of manipulating internal democracy to ensure that people would not have to leave when they should that also ruined the Second Republic. The Third Republic fell because the people who designed it truncated it.

"Where I belong is good governance. Let me say that it is because of the failure of governance that we are hearing all these agitations. If governance had not failed us, they would have created hope, excitement and expectations.

"It is because people are despondent and are really run down. Democracy has not fulfilled their expectations. If the people are governed this same way for a couple of years again, they would become even more frustrated.

"I must say, without mincing words, that I have been around for over 60 years and I have seen governments: military and civilian. This is the worst performing of all. I can say it with emphasis. I can plead guilty as I am part of the coming to life of the Buhari administration, but we had expectations and were always saying it.

