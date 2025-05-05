A lawyer and civil rights advocate Richard Akinnola has criticised the EFCC's handling of VeryDarkMan's arrest, calling for due process

The lawyer also emphasised the importance of granting bail or charging to court within 24 hours

The human rights activists argued that every individual, including alleged criminals, is entitled to their rights

Richard Akinnola, a prominent Nigerian civil rights advocate, has raised concerns about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) handling of the arrest of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Akinnola questioned why the EFCC has failed to take appropriate action after VDM's arrest, which has sparked significant public debate.

In a post he made on Facebook, Akinnola, while admitting he did not have full details of the case, emphasised that the EFCC spokesperson had stated that VDM was being held in custody due to a series of petitions against him.

"I don’t have details of this VDM saga because things were muddled up on social media, but I just read something where the EFCC spokesperson said he is in their custody over a series of petitions against him," Akinnola said.

Despite his personal stance on VDM, Akinnola expressed his firm belief in the importance of upholding the rule of law and due process for every Nigerian, irrespective of their social or political stance.

The Call for Due Process

Akinnola stressed that regardless of personal opinions about VDM or his actions, every citizen is entitled to basic rights, particularly when it comes to detention.

He pointed out that the law requires anyone arrested to either be granted bail or charged to court within a reasonable time frame.

"I'm not a fan of the guy, but that is immaterial. Any right abridged should be deprecated. It’s over 24 hours since he was arrested. He ought to be granted bail or charged to court," Akinnola said.

Drawing from legal principles, Akinnola reminded the public that even criminals, including those accused of serious crimes like armed robbery, are entitled to certain fundamental rights until proven guilty in a court of law.

"Like I often say, even an armed robber is entitled to his rights until he is found guilty by a court. The EFCC must act in accordance with the law and respect the due process rights of individuals," he added.

The Importance of Upholding Fundamental Rights

Akinnola’s statement highlights a growing concern over the EFCC's handling of individuals it detains, particularly when the arrest appears to be politically motivated or aimed at silencing critics.

Growing Concern Over Human Rights and Arrests

Akinnola also expressed concern about the potential erosion of human rights in Nigeria, particularly as it pertains to the persecution of critics or individuals who align with political opposition.

He highlighted the importance of holding the government and its agencies accountable, especially when it comes to respecting the rights of individuals, even those who may be unpopular or controversial.

"It’s crucial that we do not let these instances become the norm. If we do, we risk compromising the integrity of our democracy and our legal system," Akinnola warned.

Akinnola's call for due process in VDM's case is a reminder of the fundamental principles of justice in Nigeria.

As the situation continues to develop, the EFCC faces increasing pressure to act in accordance with legal standards, ensuring that individuals are not unjustly detained without trial or proper legal recourse.

"We must ensure that our institutions uphold the law for everyone, no matter their status or views," Akinnola concluded. "The integrity of our legal system depends on it."

Source: Legit.ng