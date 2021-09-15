A young lady has revealed how her mother took care of her father well with the utmost respect when she was little

Ifeyiwa Mkhize revealed that she would not depart from such traditional way as she would keep at it no matter the consequence

Those who reacted to her post praised her resolve, saying people like her are very few in this modern age

A young lady, Ifeyiwa Mkhize, has generated massive reactions on social media after making a post about relationships on Monday, September 13, on Facebook.

In the post, the lady said that she grew seeing her mother serve her father and she was taught in the same way too.

Many people praised the lady.

Source: Facebook

My mother served my dad well

She revealed that despite the fact that her father was a layman, his wife served him as a king in the house.

A part of her post read:

“As soon as he walked in, I would take his jacket and shoes, hand him the remote and proceed to the kitchen to either tell my mom that he has confirmed that he is hungry or to fetch the warm water for him to wash his hands and wipe with a clean cloth.”

I would continue in the same way

Ifeyiwa narrated how his mother ensured that her father was well-taken care of in the house. The lady said she enjoyed every moment.

The lady said on days that her mother was down, she would step in and worked to serve their dad instead.

Read the post below:

Below are some of the comments it generated:

Mahlatse Leolo Madiba said:

"Same thing with my grandparents, I still do that when I visit them and my grandad get served. Even the tea first thing in the morning, my grandma often give me such talks that never let the new day generation ruin the beauty of our culture."

Nomashenge Dlamini said:

"I love that you have this opinion. I love that you’re genuine about it too."

UMthetheleli Wethu said:

"Wow, our upbringing is exactly the same."

