A young Nigerian man, Bayo Lawal, revealed that he found his wife in the church many years ago when he went to pray

Bayo revealed that ever since he set his eyes on her, he could not let go as he found a way to become her friend

According to him, after he received a confirmation from God that she was his wife, Bayo went ahead to ask the lady out

A young man, Bayo Lawal, has narrated the story of how he met his wife many years ago in 2013. His story inspired many people.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post, the young man said that after he had gone to church to seek the Lord’s face for direction, he saw a beautiful lady walk in.

Many people celebrated with the new couple. Photo source: LinkedIn/Bayo Lawal

Source: UGC

Love at first sight

At the sight of her, he said that his heart skipped. Weeks after that encounter, the lady came back to the same church to worship.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bayo was a fellowship leader so the lady approached him one day and asked that she would like to be a worker in the church.

I felt so much peace when I was with her

The young man said his interest in the lady grew strong by the day and then they became friends. He said:

“Each time I am with her I feel peace and love, so I said to myself one day, ‘I think God sent this angel to me’.. I asked God in prayers and he confirmed the she was mine anddddd so I grabbed it.”

Asking her out with a love note

In 2016, and on the lady’s birthday, the young man went to her hostel with a love note hidden in a book for her. Bayo devised that strategy because he was too shy to ask the lady out face-to-face.

According to him, he never got any reply back for weeks, a situation that made him wonder if the lady saw the note.

She said YES!

In January 2017, during a vigil, the lady sent him a message reading:

“yes I will be your partner, yes I will be your lover, yes I will be your wife, I want to spend the rest of my life with you” .. OH BOY It was a day of celebration!!!”

Both of them are now gloriously married. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his story below:

Sogbeye Jack B.Eng said:

"My fellow sharp fellowship brother. Congratulations to the both of you."

Francis Kimanzi said:

"Wooooow!! So beautiful."

Adeife Adeoye said:

"This is so sweet. God when."

A man cried on his wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man surprised many on his wedding day as he kept crying (for joy). He would not stop even when his friends tried consoling him.

Whenever he tried to keep the tears back, they would come cascading down his cheeks again. Many Nigerians have since reacted to the video posted on Instagram.

Many wondered why he was crying so much if he may still in the future marry more than one wife.

Source: Legit