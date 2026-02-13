A Nigerian man, the owner of a cleaning business, who visited Spain, has shared his thrilling experience of the country, admitting that he was blown away

Before now, he thought that the prices of drinks, food and groceries in the United Kingdom are genrally lower, until he visited Spain

He encouraged his countrymen to endeavour to visit other countries in their lifetime, even if such visits would just be for 60 minutes

A Nigerian man has appealed to his countrymen to make it a duty to experience life outside the country, even if it is for just an hour.

According to him, this would open their eyes to certain things obtainable in foreign countries.

Nigerian man's experience in Spain

In a tweet on X, the man, with the handle @OgaHans, admitted that he used to believe that food, drinks and groceries are cheaper in the United Kingdom, until he visited Spain.

He realised that food, drinks and groceries were actually cheaper in Spain than in the UK, adding that these things cost less in some parts of Europe. In his words:

"I felt food, drinks & groceries generally were cheap in the UK .. Bro, When I entered Spain, I was shocked.

"These things cost next to nothing in some parts of Europe. You'll drink ohhhhhh - cost less that £10..

"Bro, U need to experience life outside Nigeria even if it's just for 1hr."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail man's experience in Spain

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience in Spain below:

@outtahighbee said:

"Bro, even for dis UK na London dey make pesin think say everything cost. Omo enter north make everywhere good one time. U can get a pint of beer for as low as £2.50 £3-5 depending on d brand & ur taste. Once u dey foreign lasan some kain things no fit bother u again for dis life."

@nanya_igwe09 said:

"That’s why it hurts when people who have the chance to gain some exposure &experience what a working country is, still constantly defend justify what these politicians do to us. I always say they are the real monsters. You enjoy the benefits of a working system and defend rubbish."

@jamesatts said:

"Rantings of a visitor. Have you asked for the purchasing power in Spain compared to the UK? What is their salary? Spain, Portugal, Greece, etc., have low prices, but so are the salaries. Where you earn 40k in Pounds, they may earn 15-25k."

@agimchibudo said:

"Make I just follow you.

"Be like Una go start to de create content to enlighten people abeg.

"You gas live outside Nigerian.

"Experience 24hr supply for 1 month first then your eye go clear."

@Govmentson said:

"Things are extremely expensive in America.

"Almost finish my money there..

"Things are cheaper in Nigeria than in America."

@Prof822714 said:

"NYSC program should be a trip to a developed country I swear. Once that graduate gets back (lolz) revolution is sure."

@Annekiko_ said:

"I came into UK last week Thursday.

"I have been cursing Naija politicians in my mind.

"These things are just common amenities."

