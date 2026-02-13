NiMet has partnered with Tomorrow.io to deploy a digital climate advisory system aimed at supporting at least 100,000 Nigerian farmers

The initiative was launched in Abuja with support from MTN and drew data from six states for its pilot phase

Officials said the programme would help smallholder farmers make better weather-driven decisions across planting, fertilising and harvesting

Nigeria’s weather and climate services are set for a digital upgrade following a new partnership aimed at delivering tailored climate advice to farmers nationwide.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has teamed up with Tomorrow.io to roll out a digital climate advisory system expected to reach at least 100,000 farmers in its pilot phase.

Officials at the launch of the NiMet and Tomorrow.io climate advisory initiative in Abuja. Photo: NiMet

Source: Original

The collaboration was unveiled on February 12 in Abuja, where NiMet Director General Charles Anosike said the initiative reflects a shift toward practical, data-driven decision making for weather-sensitive sectors.

He noted that the inaugural workshop was organised alongside MTN, Tomorrow.io and affiliated partners.

NiMet launches digital climate advisory system

Anosike described the digital climate advisory system decision tree as a framework that blends technical data with user-focused design.

According to him, the platform allows authorities and end users to receive guidance that supports informed choices across agriculture, aviation and disaster management.

He added that the system was developed through consultations with policymakers, technical experts and end users to ensure relevance and adaptability.

He said the approach seeks to dismantle operational silos by encouraging shared ownership of solutions.

By combining diverse data sources with advanced analytics, the system offers a clear pathway for interpreting complex environmental information and responding to weather-related risks in a timely manner.

NiMet’s General Manager for Public Private Partnerships, Ifeoma Ebede, said the programme focuses on documentation and frameworks needed to expand climate advisory services for farmers.

NiMet's new tool will help Nigerian farmers in planning their activities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

She disclosed that data had been gathered from six states across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones for the pilot stage.

New weather tool targets Nigerian farmers

Tomorrow.io Chief Executive Officer Brian Miranda said the organisation would focus on short-term seasonal predictions while supporting farmers from planting to harvest.

He said the organisation had already reached millions of farmers in Kenya, Malawi and Zambia and was now moving into Nigeria to localise its tools.

Miranda explained that most African farmers rely on rainfall and often lack irrigation. He said farmers frequently seek guidance on planting times, crop selection, fertiliser use and harvest schedules.

The Nigeria pilot will begin with about 100,000 farmers, with plans to scale rapidly.

Also speaking, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security representative Iyabo Mustapha said climate change has hit rural farmers hardest.

She said the partnership would help build resilience among smallholder farmers who depend largely on rain-fed agriculture and lack access to irrigation knowledge.

